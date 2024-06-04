Nigel Farage hit with milkshake after first election event in Clacton

It comes after a surprise announcement yesterday that Farage is returning as Reform UK leader and is standing for Parliament.

Nigel Farage had a drink thrown at him as he left a pub in Clacton, where he is standing for Parliament. (AFP)

Nigel Farage has had a drink thrown over him on his way out of a Wetherspoon pub in Clacton during his first day of campaigning in the Essex town.

It comes after Farage made a surprise announcement on Monday that he was returning as Reform UK leader and would run to become MP for Clacton.

He had been speaking to reporters in the Moon and Starfish pub after his rally at Clacton Pier on Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked.

Farage was seen with the drink, which appeared to be milkshake, splattered over his suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

The attack comes on the first day of Farage's campaign to become an MP. (Alamy)

The Reform UK leader was escorted back to the campaign bus after having what appeared to be milkshake thrown over him. (Alamy)

Earlier during his rally, Farage said the Tories deserved to be punished for their betrayal over Brexit. He said: “We made an offer to the British people, we could get back our independence and control of our borders.

“But what has happened? The Conservatives have betrayed that trust. They’ve opened up the borders to mass immigration like we’ve never seen before. And they deserve to pay a price for that, a big price for that.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.