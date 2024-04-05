Niece of fatal MAX stabbing victim frustrated by justice system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family member of the man who was stabbed to death on a MAX train Friday night says she’s frustrated that more wasn’t done to prevent this.

Michael Brady is remembered as a loving father and husband.

Court documents say he had no contact with Shondel Larkin on board the train before Larkin allegedly stabbed him with a butcher knife near the 82nd Avenue transit station.

Brady’s niece, Arev Miller, told KOIN 6 News she’s frustrated that Larkin was in public, given a criminal history that includes being a felon and sex offender.

“It looks like every time he’s done something it escalates in violence and I think our justice system just needs to do more,” Miller said.

Following the attack, TriMet said they’ve increased security on the system.

Larkin will be back in court Tuesday.

