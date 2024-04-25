Nicolle Wallace Shreds Trump Effect With 7 Scathing Words And A 'Pecker' Zing

Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday lamented the Donald Trump effect.

“Trump is making us so much dumber,” the MSNBC anchor told former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele, who is a fierce Trump critic and frequent guest on Wallace’s “Deadline: White House” show.

Wallace’s condemnation of the presumptive GOP nominee came after Steele accidentally conflated Trump’s alleged affair with porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to say “porn model.”

“For my part I come on the air trying really hard not to make Trump-Pecker jokes, but sometimes the words run together,” Wallace admitted. It was a reference to Trump hush money trial testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, whose media outlet deployed a “catch and kill” tactic to cover up stories about the then-GOP candidate during the 2016 election.

Watch the full interview here:

Wallace asked Steele if voters will start to realize Trump is debasing them.

“Well, I think some have felt it for a while,” Steele replied. “Look, no one wants to realize they’ve been played a sucker. No one likes that feeling and particularly when you had countless numbers of family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and others telling you, ‘You know you’re getting played right?’”

Trump’s “M.O. is counting on that reckoning not occurring, feeding that beast as much as he can with more nonsense, more noise, more things that get you anxious, make you angry so you forget to think about the fact, ‘What am I so angry about?’” the former GOP grandee added.

Steele suggested the hush money trial “may not be from a fact-pattern or legal standpoint” the most important trial for the president “but it is from a cultural political viewpoint important because it exposes the man for what he is.”

