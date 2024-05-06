Nicolle Wallace: ‘For a million reasons petty, shallow, and primal Trump does not want go to jail’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Devlin Barrett, Washington Post Justice Reporter, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, and Donny Deutsch join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the gag order judgment rendered by Judge Merchan after ruling that Donald Trump violated his gag order for a 10th time, with the judge warning defendant Trump that the next level of punishment could be jail time.