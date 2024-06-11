Nicolle Wallace Flags A 'Slow-Moving Scandal' Involving Donald Trump And Fox News

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace accused Fox News of not giving its viewers the full picture when it came to former President Donald Trump’s latest wild 2024 campaign rally speech.

The conservative network did not broadcast all of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s weekend ramblings in Las Vegas, Wallace noted on Monday’s episode of “Deadline: White House.”

Trump’s ranting about a glitching teleprompter, threats not to pay the contractors who’d set it up, weird tangent about sharks and electric boat batteries and attempt to use a shark attack victim for political gain were just some of the lowlights of his address.

“I think the slow-moving scandal, in my view, is that Fox News isn’t broadcasting this anymore, that was not aired in its entirety,” said Wallace, a former White House communications director under former President George W. Bush who has since labeled herself as a “self-loathing former Republican.”

“I actually heard from someone who was watching Fox looking for it, that it wasn’t on, and they were wondering why,” she added.

Former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens acknowledged Fox News “can try not to show this and hide it” but suggested to Wallace that “it’s a long time to the election and a lot of people are going to start paying attention that aren’t paying attention now and I think it’s going to be impossible to hide the difference” between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Stevens also predicted Biden “is going to win this thing easily” because Americans, he said, will become more focused on what is truly at stake come mid-October.

“I think Trump is like a guy walking around with a paper bag full of water,” he said. “It’s probably not going to leak that much but when it goes, it’s going to be hell to pay to get it back. I think that’s where he’s headed.”

Related...