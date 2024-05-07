Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Kristy Greenberg, former Criminal Division Deputy Chief at Southern District of New York joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the the most anticipated testimony yet in the Trump Hush Money trial with the woman at the center of the $130,000 payment to suppress damaging information about Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels taking the stand to detail the timeline of her relationship with Trump before 2006 and after in the lead up to 201

View comments