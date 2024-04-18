Nicole Shanahan pumps $2 million into RFK Jr. campaign after joining ticket

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, made a significant donation to his underdog campaign for the White House one day after he announced his vice presidential pick last month.

Shanahan, a wealthy lawyer and entrepreneur, officially joined the Kennedy ticket in Oakland, California, on March 26. The next day, she donated $2 million to the campaign, according to Kennedy's latest Federal Election Commission filing. She had previously donated a smaller amount to Kennedy's campaign, but because she is now a candidate on the ticket, she can spend unlimited amounts of her own money on the effort.

Shanahan also previously donated millions to the super PAC supporting Kennedy’s independent campaign, American Values 2024 in February, for an ad that aired during the Super Bowl.

Puck first reported Shanahan's infusion of cash into the Kennedy campaign.

Shanahan has not appeared publicly with Kennedy or done a live interview since she left the stage in late March, though she has been posting on social media about visiting places like the southern border in Yuma, Arizona.

During a rally in Iowa on Saturday, Kennedy answered questions about why Shanahan has not appeared publicly with him yet.

Kennedy said it would happen in the coming weeks. "She’s spent the last couple weeks going around the country visiting farmers, border states with pollution incidents, visiting people who have lost their jobs, and listening to Americans," he said. "I think that’s a good thing. I think it’s really important and I love her approach to this. I talk to Nicole probably two or three times a day. I’m very proud of the stuff she’s been doing. And I look forward to appearing with her in places."

The two are hosting an Earth Day event on April 22, but it will be virtual.

The Kennedy-Shanahan campaign also said Wednesday that it has qualified for the ballot in battleground Michigan, where Kennedy is expected to attend a campaign event on Sunday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com