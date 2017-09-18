Are Nicole Kidman's Scientologist children forbidden to speak to her? Emmys speech leads to speculation

Nicole Kidman's impassioned acceptance speech was one of the highlights of the Emmys -- but careful listeners noticed something both telling and troubling.

The actress devoted the conclusion of her speech to her immediate family, with special recognition to her two children. The only problem? She has four.

“I have two little girls, Sunday and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” Kidman said as she accepted her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in "Big Little Lies."

She then spoke directly to the girls: "So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it is because of this. I got something.’"

Noticably absent was any mention at all of older children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, both of whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Like their father, both kids are practicing Scientologists.

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini, who has made it her mission to shine a light on the controversial religion, has openly spoken about the common practice of "disconnecting," or ceasing all contact, with people of whom the Church disapproves. Many believe that Isabella and Connor are no longer permitted to have any contact with Kidman.

“Nicole Kidman didn’t mention her kids w/ Tom Cruise in her speech. That’s cause they were forced to disconnect from her by Scientology,” tweeted New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali.

In 2015, Isabella got married in a Scientology ceremony. Her mother was allegedly banned from attending, according to press reports at the time.

It has also been long rumored that Cruise himself has "disconnected" from his other ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and their young daughter Suri.