Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell re-arrested over SNP finances

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former Scottish National Party (SNP) chief executive, has been re-arrested as part of an investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Murrell had previously been arrested in April last year in connection with the probe into the funding and finances of the party.



A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.



“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. For this reason, Police Scotland has turned off the comments function on this post.



“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”

This is a breaking story. More follows.