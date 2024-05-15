Nick Mosby concedes Baltimore City Council president race to Zeke Cohen

Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby conceded to his opponent Councilman Zeke Cohen on Wednesday morning, officially putting an end to his bid for reelection.

Mosby, who came in last in the race to secure the Democratic nomination for City Council president, said at the city’s Board of Estimates meeting Wednesday morning that he contacted Cohen.

Mosby sits on the board with Mayor Brandon Scott and Comptroller Bill Henry, both Democrats who were successfully nominated to hold their seats after Tuesday’s primary election.

“I am a son of the city of Baltimore. I am very appreciative for what the city has poured into me, but more importantly for the opportunity to serve the city of Baltimore — and truly, truly thankful for that. We had a very successful campaign, all of us, and you know, it’s time to move the city forward,” Mosby said. “So I look forward to working with Zeke Cohen as he transitions into being the city council president. I look forward to continuing to work with both of you (Scott and Henry) as we continue to move the city forward.”

In Wednesday morning’s early hours, Mosby was trailing Cohen, who had secured 50% of the vote, and former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, who had 26%. Cohen held a healthy lead over Mosby in polls leading up to Election Day.

He was also outspent by his opponents’ campaigns.

His concession signifies the death knell for the crumbling political empire Mosby forged with his ex-wife, former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who has been convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. She will be sentenced at a federal court hearing later this month.

Cohen declared victory at his election night party in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, when Mosby was reticent to accept defeat in spite of his opponent’s massive lead.

He anticipated to gain ground with in-person voters, but Election Day turnout was lower than anticipated.

“It was kind of that unknown variable that we didn’t factor in,” Mosby said Tuesday night.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.