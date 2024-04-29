Nick Miller announces plans for run at Ward 2 Rochester council seat

Apr. 29—ROCHESTER — Nick Miller

has announced he will seek the Ward 2 seat on the Rochester City Council.

"Since moving to Rochester with my wife and young daughter, I have focused on connecting with diverse groups of people," he said in a statement announcing his plans. "These conversations have uncovered three priorities for our community: safe and vibrant public space that connects people, transparent leadership that engages people, and fiscally responsible growth that centers people.

"As a growing city, we must provide diverse options in housing, transportation, and culturally relevant spaces. This is the path to a community that welcomes new neighbors, benefits from rapid changes, and is able to balance a respect for the history of Rochester while making space to write the next chapter for our children and new residents."

The announcement comes less than a week after Ward 2 incumbent

Mark Bransford announced he will not seek a second term

on the council.

Miller, who left his remote job in financial and data reporting for the University of Iowa Hospital to run for office, has been serving a community advocate for safe and vibrant public spaces isnce moving to Rochester. He said he wants to work toward a future where everyone finds belonging and connection as Rochester is on the verge of significant growth. He said he believes local leaders should make sure residents have a voice in decisions that will be made during the next four years.

Miller worked with neighbors to restart the Historic Southwest Neighborhood Association after years of inactivity. As treasurer of We Bike Rochester and Christ United Methodist Church, he provides leadership to support the missions of building safe communal spaces, connecting people, and addressing tangible needs in Rochester.

The official filing period for City Council seats is May 21 through June 3, and Miller joins

Tripp Welch

in officially announcing plans to seek the Ward 2 seat.