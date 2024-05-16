Nicholson sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

May 16—A 37-year-old Sanford woman was sentenced on Monday for involuntary manslaughter in the death of an infant boy.

Christian Gabriel-Jacob Bryant died Dec. 25, 2021. He was one month and 21 days old, according to his obituary. Details surrounding his death were not included in the court file.

Heather Jean Nicholson was charged Jan. 7, 2022, and indicted Feb. 7, 2022. She made an Alford plea in which she did not admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction.

She had no prior criminal offenses, according to eCourts, although when she was out on bond in this case, she was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and possession of stolen goods stemming from Aug. 16, 2022.

Nicholson's $50,000 bond was then revoked and increased to $250,000.

She was sentenced on May 13 by Judge Patrick T. Nadolski to 16 to 29 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Nicholson was given a split sentence requiring four months of confinement in the Lee County Jail, but was given credit for 197 days served.

She is required to live at Transformation Village, a transitional housing facility in Asheville for homeless veterans. She was ordered to continue drug treatment and pay $390 in court costs.

Nicholson was also ordered to have no contact with Christopher Bryant, presumably the boy's father.

The case, which has been transferred to Buncombe County, was prosecuted by Tiffany Marie Bartholomew. The defense attorney was Brandon Thomas Wallace.