Nicholas County school threat addressed

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A possible school threat was made for schools in Nicholas County on March 3, 2024.

According to a Facebook post made by the Nicholas County Board of Education on Monday, March 4, 2024, Superintendent Terrence Beam stated that at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024 he was informed about the possibility of a school threat at Richwood Middle School and possibly Richwood High School.

Beam stated that the threat was addressed and is not currently an issue and was not a gun threat, and that a service dog searched and cleared the buildings. He could not state exact details about the threat due to legal processes with the person involved, and while the public may want more information, protocol must still be followed.

The schools will be on regular schedule Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and the principals of the two schools will have a discussion with their students about how seriously these types of threats are taken.

According to Beam, all threats must be taken seriously, and students will answer for their choices no matter if they make real or false threats.

