Niceville introduces prescription drug collection box, decorated by local students

Ten students from Rocky Bayou Christian School decorated a new prescription drug box that will be used for residents to safely dispose of unwanted medications.

NICEVILLE — A new prescription drug collection mailbox is now open in Niceville.

Located in the main office of the Niceville Police Department, the mailbox is a collection point for any Okaloosa County resident to safely and responsibly dispose of old or unwanted prescription drugs.

To celebrate the new addition, 10 students from Rocky Bayou Christian School decorated the mailbox and unveiled it during a ceremony on May 20. The students who were a part of the project were:

Addison Lennard

Abigail Wessner

Anna Williams

Addy Sanchez

Fisher Nelson

Jacob Downing

Dalton Blinkley

Greyson DuBose

Grayson Ros

Caleb Walton

"We would like to commend the students for their hard work and selfless dedication to their community," said the city in a news release.

