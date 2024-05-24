Niceville introduces prescription drug collection box, decorated by local students
NICEVILLE — A new prescription drug collection mailbox is now open in Niceville.
Located in the main office of the Niceville Police Department, the mailbox is a collection point for any Okaloosa County resident to safely and responsibly dispose of old or unwanted prescription drugs.
To celebrate the new addition, 10 students from Rocky Bayou Christian School decorated the mailbox and unveiled it during a ceremony on May 20. The students who were a part of the project were:
Addison Lennard
Abigail Wessner
Anna Williams
Addy Sanchez
Fisher Nelson
Jacob Downing
Dalton Blinkley
Greyson DuBose
Grayson Ros
Caleb Walton
"We would like to commend the students for their hard work and selfless dedication to their community," said the city in a news release.
This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Niceville unveils prescription drug collection box at police station