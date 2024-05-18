Nice weekend, warming trend

Low pressure will move east of the region, with more sunshine. An isolated shower or two can pop up, but most places will be dry, with temperatures in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, and some light fog is possible.

The weather will be partly cloudy and warmer Sunday and Monday, thanks to high pressure building down from the Great Lakes. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s. A weak cold front will stall across the lower Great Lakes, keeping the threat of rain north of Ohio.

The next storm system tracking from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes will bring showers and storms Tuesday night and Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will settle in later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated showers east. High 79

Tonight: Few clouds. Low 60

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High 84

Monday: Sunny. High 86 (61)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late shower. High 87 (64)

Wednesday: Showers, storms. High 83 (68)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (61)

Friday: Partly sunny, showers, storm. High 78 (57)

