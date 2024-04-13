Nice weekend, warmer Sunday with late shower

Sunny and mild weather, with breezy conditions, brought a nice start to the weekend, as high pressure builds in and temperatures rebounded to the seasonable low 60s. Some clouds will drift in tonight with a warm front lifting across the region, with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer, with a mix of sun and clouds. A broken line of showers and scattered storms will develop ahead of a cold front toward evening with a disturbance moving across the Northeast. Clouds will linger overnight, then break up early Monday.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday, with a southwest breeze and readings in the low 70s. Clouds return overnight ahead of a warm front that will bring scattered showers Tuesday. A potent storm in the middle of the country will pull moisture into the region, tracking from the central Plains to the western Great Lakes. Showers and storms will be more numerous ahead of a cold front during Wednesday.

Drier conditions return Thursday, but a fast-moving system and cold front will bring a few showers Thursday night, followed by blustery and cooler conditions next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, seasonable. High 62

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy, showers late. High 76

Monday: Clearing, pleasant. High 73 (53)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, shower. High 74 (54)

Wednesday: Showers, storms. High 73 (63)

Thursday: Clouds linger. High 67 (55)

Friday: Breezy, cooler. High 58 (48)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 61 (40)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.