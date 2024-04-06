Nice weekend, few showers early Monday, some clearing

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT

Clouds developed this afternoon, with a cool northerly breeze. Temperatures barely reached the low 50s.

Tonight will be quite chilly again as skies clear, with morning readings near freezing. Freeze warning/frost advisory will be up again later tonight through the early morning hours.

Sunshine will give way to clouds Sunday afternoon Sunday, as a disturbance moves develops in the central Plains.

Moisture will spread northward Sunday night, with a round of showers that will end Monday morning. Clouds should part in the afternoon, providing a partial view of the total solar eclipse in Ohio, with brighter skies favored in the western part of the state and lingering cloud over in the east being more problematic.

Temperatures will warm up into the 60s next week. More widespread rain is likely midweek with the next in a series of western storm systems.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy frost. Low 32

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers at night. High 59

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, warmer. High 72 (47)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m.. High 70 (51)

Wednesday: Showers, storms. High 65 (54)

Thursday: Showers, windy. High 63 (57)

Friday: Showers, breezy, cooler. High 51 (39)

