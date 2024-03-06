Nice Wednesday at the Square forecast!
Fed chair Jay Powell plans to tell lawmakers Wednesday that interest rate cuts are likely in 2024, but that the central bank will proceed cautiously as it evaluates whether inflation is cooling appropriately.
Techs are leading a comeback as investors wait to hear whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell is still pushing back on rate cuts.
Why carry your tech when you can wear it?
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
The ageless beauty icon says it provides 'nice, light coverage' that evens out her skin.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Months of speculation will finally come to an end on Wednesday when the Securities and Exchange Commission votes on its much-debated climate disclosure rule. If adopted, the rule would require companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions, already a requirement in other economies, including the European Union and China. The bid would help inform investors about any climate- or energy transition-related risks publicly traded companies face.
J.D. Power's February 2024 forecast showed that interest rates have risen significantly since last year, but other parts of the car-buying process are returning to pre-pandemic norms.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Eagles' Don Henley is a key witness in a criminal trial against three collectibles dealers accused of illegally selling "Hotel California" lyrics.
In today's edition: Chet and Wemby go head-to-head, Ohtani gets married, NFL players grade their teams, LeBron goes nuclear in the Hallway Series finale, and more.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all competing for the Commanders' next stadium.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
Mitch McConnell, the highest-ranking Senate Republican and the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, announced Wednesday that he would step down from his position at the end of November.
EA’s cuts are the latest in a long line of layoffs that have rocked the video game industry since last year.
On Tuesday, Mecole Hardman ripped the Jets for their lack of winning culture and direction offensively.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
Emerging decentralized social network and X rival Bluesky has just landed a notable former Twitter leader as its new head of Trust and Safety. On Wednesday, the company announced it has appointed Aaron Rodericks, who most recently co-led the Trust and Safety team at Twitter, to this new position.