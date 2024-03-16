The beautiful weather looks to continue in Northern New Jersey into St. Patrick's Day weekend. On Saturday in the Paramus area, the morning and afternoon is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high of 59 degrees, according to National Weather Service.

Temperatures will take their usual spring dip as the low is expected for 46 degrees in the evening.

Beautiful weather was seen all throughout northern New Jersey this past week as temperatures constantly hit the mid to high 60s, even reaching up to 70 degrees on Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2024.

Next week chilly weather appears to make a return. Check back for more on the cooler week ahead in the Garden State.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Nice weather is slated for the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day