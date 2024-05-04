Nice and warm weekend ahead for Central Florida

Central Florida will be in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be dry for most of the day, with a few isolated showers.

Tonight will be dry and quiet, with the lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will have a better chance for sea breeze showers and storms.

Sunday will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Following week, temperatures are on the rise.

By Wednesday, the highs will hit the mid to upper 90s.

