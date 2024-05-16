Nice Thursday, rain returns to end week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 78

Tonight: Isolated showers, low 61

Friday: Rain & storms, high 75

Saturday: Spotty showers, high 77

Sunday: Partly cloudy, iso. sprinkle, high 81

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After several gloomy days in Central Ohio, today will be much nicer! We’re looking at dry conditions most of the day, with just partly cloudy skies. Highs warm to the upper 70s with just a light wind. Then, after sunset and overnight, a few isolated showers begin to roll in.

That’s out ahead of tomorrow’s system. Gradually that rain will increase in coverage, with on-and-off rain and rumbles throughout our Friday. Highs drop back to the middle 70s.

Some of that shower activity lingers into the weekend as an area of low pressure slowly works through. Expect light, spotty showers Saturday morning, with some dry time during the day, but the possibility of a few light showers once again during the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be our nicer weekend day, with highs warming into the lower 80s and more sunshine. Outside of an isolated sprinkle chance, mainly east, we will be mostly dry.

We kick off the next workweek on a very warm and sunny note!

-McKenna

