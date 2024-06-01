Nice and Sunny in Central Florida

Brian Shields,Beatriz Oliveira
·1 min read

The first day of hurricane season is here, and it will be an active one.

Metrologist  Brian Shields said the season’s peak would be August, September, and October.

Central Florida will experience a breezy day, with east winds all day long.

The winds will keep the temperatures high to mid 80s throughout the day.

Tonight will be in the 60s and 70s.

There are scattered clouds throughout Central Florida, but we are on the dry side.

There will be a better chance of rain next week.

The beaches will be in the 80s with moderate rip currents.

