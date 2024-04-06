Nice Sunday, More Clouds Monday, & watching for storms mid-week
Nice Sunday, More Clouds Monday, & watching for storms mid-week
Nice Sunday, More Clouds Monday, & watching for storms mid-week
Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
Famed startup accelerator Y Combinator had its Demo Days, and the venture desk took it all in with an appropriately skeptical eye. Also this week, Microsoft and Quantinuum, a quantum computing startup, made a scientific breakthrough -- or so they claim.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."
"I’ve been on shows with fandoms, but I’ve never been on a show with a fandom that is full of so much goodwill," showrunner Lindsay Sturman told Yahoo Entertainment.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face, Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell, and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).
The precipitous fall of Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, following a regulatory filing illustrates a cardinal rule in markets.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
If you’re struggling to save money, try the 52-week savings challenge. Here’s how it works.
Another strong jobs report took pressure off the Fed to cut rates, but also keeps the pressure on Biden's economic record where voters are focused more on inflation and less about growth.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.