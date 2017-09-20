Is Nibiru Real? What NASA Said About ‘Planet X’

If Nibiru were heading toward Earth, it would be visible to the naked eye.

The end of the world is upon civilization, at least as far as some are concerned, but the crutch for their argument doesn’t exist. The doomsday conspiracy claims the fictitious planet Nibiru, also called “Planet X,” will slam into Earth Saturday, Sept. 23, and decimate the world.

The problem with this argument, which is currently being peddled by conspiracy theorist David Meade, is that there is no such thing as Nibiru. The hoax was dismantled by NASA in 2012 after people feared for the end of their lives Dec. 21, 2012. The Mayans supposedly predicted it was Armageddon. The day after NASA released a Q&A report about why the world didn’t end.

The main explanation was because Nibiru isn’t real and that the end of the Mayan calendar didn’t mean the end of the world.

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth in 2012, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist. Eris is real, but it is a dwarf planet similar to Pluto that will remain in the outer solar system; the closest it can come to Earth is about 4 billion miles,” NASA wrote.

Short story: If it wasn’t true in 2012, it likely isn’t true now.

“The story started with claims that Nibiru, a supposed planet discovered by the Sumerians, is headed toward Earth,” NASA explained. “This catastrophe was initially predicted for May 2003, but when nothing happened the doomsday date was moved forward to December 2012 and linked to the end of one of the cycles in the ancient Mayan calendar at the winter solstice in 2012 — hence the predicted doomsday date of December 21, 2012.”

In an interview with The Washington Post, the Meade said he based his doomsday prediction off of several Bible verses and numerical codes. He also cited the Aug. 21 solar eclipse as a sign.

“Jesus lived for 33 years,” he told the publication. “The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times (in the Bible). It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible … and merging the two.”

Meade came up with Sept. 23 as the day the world ends because it will be 33 days since the solar eclipse.

“We’re all watching for the ‘September 23 Sign’ because we know it means the end of the ‘Church Age,'” he wrote on his website. “That is a spiritual sign only. But it is huge. When the trumpet judgments of Revelation begin to appear, we don’t know the exact sequence or what countries or people will be primarily affected.”

