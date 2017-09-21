Nibiru Conspiracy Theorist David Meade Actually Doesn't Know When World Will End

David Meade was touted as the new doomsday conspiracy theorist, but he denied knowing the date for the end of the world. Meade pinpointed Saturday, Sept. 23 as an important day, but he never claimed it was the day of rapture, which is the complete opposite of what some assumed.

“People tend to read sensationalistic headlines, and not go to the source. My book is the source. They don’t even read it. My book’s updates are on my Planet X News.com site – they don’t read those, either,” Meade told International Business Times in an email Thursday. “As Donald Trump would say, this is ‘fake news’ they write about me. Nothing you can do about it really. Just stay a cool customer.”

While Saturday, Sept. 23 might not be Armageddon, Meade argued the recent environment catastrophes, like the earthquakes in Mexico and hurricanes in Caribbean, are related to the metaphorical end of the world as people know it today. He identified the solar eclipse last month as the start to all the natural disasters.

“Ever since the Great American Solar Eclipse of Aug. 21 we have been hit by a continued series of judgments,” he said. “Jewish thought is that solar eclipses are a sign or harbinger of judgment against gentile nations.”

Meade described himself in the following way on his website:

“David Meade studied astronomy, and economics, at a mid-western University. After graduation, he worked in forensic investigations for a number of years. The last 10 years he has spent with Fortune 1000 Companies, writing special reports for management. He is a specialist in research and investigations. He has 10 books to his credit. He enjoys relating science and the Bible. He believes Planet X is a perfect marriage of the two. He is also a Guest Writer for Planet X News.”

While Meade said he didn’t know when the end of the world would be, he argued Planet X, also known as Nibiru, would collide with earth and decimate civilization — one day. NASA, on the other hand, said there was no evidence of such an event.

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth in 2012, astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist. Eris is real, but it is a dwarf planet similar to Pluto that will remain in the outer solar system; the closest it can come to Earth is about 4 billion miles,” NASA wrote in 2012.

