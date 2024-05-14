Niagara Falls man sentenced to 70 years for series of crimes in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a total of 70 years in prison for a series of violent crimes that took place in 2022, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Curtis Griggs, 38, was sentenced for the crimes. The first case was from April 9, 2022, when Griggs attempted to murder two people with a high-powered rifle. In the second case, he was sentenced for a different attempted murder and assault against a different person on July 9, 2022.

In total, he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“The sentence imposed today, what amounts to removing this individual from society for the rest of his life, is the only appropriate response to the level of violence he exhibited. The victims in this case will continue to live with their injuries,” Niagara County DA Brian Seaman said in a release. “The defendant will not have the opportunity to victimize others.”

