Niagara Falls man arrested for multiple ghost guns

Jun. 7—A Niagara Falls man was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation into ghost guns.

Members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Town of Niagara Police Department charged Joshua M. McClelland, 42, of Niagara Falls, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ghost gun), criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (silencer), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity ammunition-feeding device) and unlawful purchase of body armor.

The town of Niagara Police Department was at a suspicious property complaint at the Expressway Village in the town on Wednesday. During that initial investigation, multiple weapons were located.

The Town of Niagara Police Department requested assistance. The investigation determined that McClelland had four rifles (no serial numbers), two handguns (no serial numbers), body armor, one high-capacity ammunition magazine and a firearm silencer.

McClelland was arrested and transported to State Police Niagara barracks for processing. He was later transported to the Niagara County jail for CAP arraignment.