Niagara Falls investigating possible puppy theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls resident told police his puppy may have been stolen from his home.

According to Niagara Falls police, the 40-year-old Linwood Avenue man returned home from work on Sunday night and couldn’t find his dog.

The man came home to find his front door closed, but not locked, police said. They suspect a thief may have gained access to the home via an open window in the room where the resident left his dog. There were no visible signs of forced entry.

The victim “does not know who would have wanted to do this to him,” police wrote in their report.

The dog, a 6-month-old male cane corso/pitbull mix, weighs approximately 40-50 pounds and is a dark brindle color.

Police said there are no known suspects at this time.

