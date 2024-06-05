Niagara Falls eyes sale of 14 vacant parcels to Pinnacle

Jun. 5—Mayor Robert Restaino's administration wants to sell 14 vacant properties for $14,000 to a local non-profit organization that would develop supportive housing at the sites under a state-funded initiative.

The collection of properties includes three parcels in the 400 block of Sixth Street and 11 parcels in the 400 block of Seventh Street.

Falls lawmakers are expected to consider a request for approval of the sales agreement, which works out to $1,000 per parcel, with Pinnacle Community Service during today's council meeting.

The resolution presented to the council indicates that the city acquired all 14 vacant parcels through tax foreclosure proceedings that predated Restaino's administration and that the properties have been "held for economic development ever since, with no meaningful activity."

Restaino is asking council members to approve the sale to Pinnacle which intends to use funds it secured from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative to "develop new housing opportunities for residents."

According to the resolution from the mayor's office, Pinnacle has partnered with Housing Visions, a non-profit developer, general contractor and property manager that "specializes in "generating sustainable positive change in neighborhoods through real estate development and community collaboration."

Pinnacle, formerly known as Children and Family Services of Niagara, was founded in 1895. The organization provides a variety of services, including those related to parenting, mental, chronic illness and domestic violence.

Funding for the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's push to develop more affordable housing statewide. Funding for the program was included in the state's 2023-24 enacted budget and is intended for use in preserving affordable and supportive housing units across New York.