Niagara County man arrested for the third time for cyberstalking the same Western New York woman

Apr. 1—A Niagara County man, who has already served time in federal prison for cyberstalking a Western New York woman, was arrested again on Thursday for continuing to harass that victim.

Federal prosecutors confirmed that investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took Daniel Richter, 45, into custody, in an Amherst hotel room, and charged him, as part of a criminal complaint, with cyberstalking. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Investigators said that Richter, in 2002, sent "bizarre emails to and followed a victim" that he had become acquainted with at the University at Buffalo. Then, according to investigators, in 2007 Richter started sending postcards "with strange messages" to the victim and leaving harassing voice-mail messages on her work phone.

In April 2008, sheriff's office investigators arrested Richter and charged him with fourth-degree stalking. Richter pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to pay a fine.

A Niagara County Court judge also issued Order of Protection that barred Richter from any contact with his victim.

Investigators said a decade later, in 2018, Richter again began sending "unwanted communications, via phone calls and emails" to the same victim. Federal authorities arrested him and, in September 2020, he was convicted of interstate communication of threat to injure."

Richter was sentenced to serve two years in federal prison for that conviction. In December, federal agents said Richter was released from supervision after completing his sentence.

Investigators said Richter immediately made attempts to contact the his victim. Between December 25 and February 6, 2024, the victim said she received approximately 94 voice messages from Richter.

Between February 6 and his arrest on Thursday, Richter also sent over 600 emails to the victim, which according to investigators included "incoherent rambling and sexual and/or threatening comments directed at the victim." In one of the emails, Richter reportedly wrote that he would travel to Western New York to see the victim, in person, on March 28.

Richter was located by law enforcement agents, at a hotel an Amherst, after flying to Buffalo from Los Angeles. Investigators said in Richter's hotel room they found a photograph of the victim, the victim's contact information, a ski mask, and hair dye.

Federal prosecutors said Richter made an initial court Thursday afternoon and is being held pending a detention hearing April 4.