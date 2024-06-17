NI power-sharing discussed during Biden-Harris call

The US president and Irish taoiseach (prime minister) have discussed power-sharing in Northern Ireland during a phone call between the two leaders.

Joe Biden and Simon Harris spoke on Monday evening.

Mr Biden congratulated Mr Harris on his election as taoiseach in April.

An Irish government spokesperson said that "power-sharing in Northern Ireland, the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing work of the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy" were discussed during the call.

The leaders also spoke about the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

"The taoiseach and President Biden discussed the deep and growing economic ties between Ireland and the United States and Simon Harris also thanked the president for his enduring friendship to Ireland," the Irish government spokesperson added.