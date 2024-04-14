NI farming: 'No doubt' bad weather threatening food production

"This is as serious a situation as most farmers can remember," says union president David Brown [Getty Images]

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has warned there is "no doubt" that wet weather is now threatening domestic food production.

Potato farmers and producers are predicting potential shortages and price rises as early planting has been curtailed.

The UFU said members were facing increasing financial pressure.

Farmers are having to spend more on fodder for animals unable to return to waterlogged fields, the union said.

Serious situation

"We are well used to coping with wet weather but the present situation is beyond anything that could have been planned for," said UFU president David Brown.

"The rain is relentless and frustration is now giving way to despair as the realities of a potentially bad grazing season and harvest come on top of concerns about prices not covering the cost of production.

"This is as serious a situation as most farmers can remember - and it is affecting every sector of agriculture."

The UFU has called on banks to be lenient to farmers as they deal with mounting bills.

The union has also developed a fodder map to help farmers struggling to source additional feed for animals housed for longer than expected.

Farmers facing 'huge pressures'

Meanwhile, a church has urged congregations to pray for farmers, as wet weather continues.

The Methodist Church in Ireland issued the call amid severe disruption to the spring planting season for produce growers.

The Donard Methodist Church in Newcastle is to host a workshop on 20 April in support of a farming community that is experiencing "exceptional pressures, often adversely affecting mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing", according to Rev Dr Richard Wright.

One of the organisers, Lyndon Hull, said the congregation's idea had "gathered momentum" and a range of speakers had signed up to take part in the session covering rural support, mental health and professional guidance.

In a directive from the Methodist Church in Ireland, President Rev David Turtle said the rain had caused "disruption and loss" since last July.

"A large proportion of vegetables and potatoes were unable to be harvested last autumn, and these same producers now have no opportunity to plant this year's crop.

"A much lower area of winter cereals than usual was able to be planted in the autumn, and a proportion of what was has since failed. Even in traditionally 'dry areas' it has been too wet to plant spring cereals during recent weeks.

"All of this means that farmers and their families are facing huge financial, emotional and mental pressures."