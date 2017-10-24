NHL: Maple Leafs hand Kings first regulation loss of season

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save as defenseman Drew Doughty (8) attempts to defend on a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Los Angeles 3-2 on Monday to hand the Kings their first regulation loss of the NHL season.

Matt Martin, Tyler Bozak and Patrick Marleau scored for the Maple Leafs (7-2-0). Mitch Marner added two assists.

Toronto has won at least seven of its first nine games for the first time since the 1993-94 season and just the seventh time overall in franchise history.

Adrian Kempe and Trevor Lewis scored for Los Angeles (6-1-1), which had won four in a row. Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots.

Toronto defenseman Roman Polak made his season debut after signing a $1.1 million, one-year deal on Sunday. He had one assist and played 12-plus minutes.

SHARKS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Couture had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 33 shots and the Sharks beat the struggling Rangers.

Tim Heed, Joonas Donskoi and Melker Karlsson also scored to help the Sharks win for the third time in four games. Jones got his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts.

Mika Zibanejad scored and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 20 saves for the Rangers, who fell to 2-6-2 on the season. New York finished 0 for 6 on the power play and is 3 for 25 over the last six games.

With the Sharks leading 3-0 after two periods, Couture took the puck away from Lundqvist behind the goal and sent it to Karlsson, who put it in for his second of the season at 2:51 of the third. Couture got his 200th career assist on the play.