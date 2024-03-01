NHL arena bill passes House of Representatives, LDS church comments

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With just 24 hours to go until the end of the legislative session, lawmakers have passed some key bills today, Feb. 29 — one of which would help build a National Hockey League arena in downtown Salt Lake City.

The bill passed with a 50-20 vote in the House of Representatives, but will be sent back to the senate because it was amended.

Utah senate approves tax hike to fund downtown sports and entertainment project

The bill is modified to create a “reinvestment zone” that allows Salt Lake City to hike sales taxes .5% to help pay for the billion dollar project.

“It’s not just about the venue as much as it’s also about those areas that are around the Delta Center,” Representative Val Peterson said. “Making sure that we’re updating Abravanel Hall, the Salt Palace, doing all these areas that have been around our capitol city and making sure that we’re prepared for the things in the future.”

He continued, saying “It’s about getting people to come in to the capitol city to stay, to spend their money in our different venues, and be able to revitalize the city and make it a place that people want to come to.”

Representative Jon Hawkins said he thinks this is a really exciting thing for the city.

“It brings our capitol to life again. This bill is an effort to restore Salt Lake City to its once and future glory,” he said.

Additionally, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said they have “always demonstrated interest in making sure Utah’s capital city remains vibrant and attractive, both for those who live and work here as well as those who visit.”

“As a stakeholder in the downtown community, where the Church’s global headquarters is positioned, we’re pleased with the potential this has to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City while presenting a safe and family-friendly gathering place for generations to come,” Doug Anderson, a church spokesperson said.

