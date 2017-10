NHL admits Avs' goal should've counted on coach's challenge

St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton, top, stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Blake Comeau, front left, as Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo looks for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Denver. St. Louis won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has acknowledged video review incorrectly nullified a late-game goal by the Colorado Avalanche during a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

In a statement released Friday, the league said it made a mistake by taking away Mikko Rantanen's goal late in the third period on a coach's challenge for offside. The review determined that Sven Andrighetto was offside, but on a previous entry into the zone, which is not supposed to subject to a challenge.

By rule, challenges can only be made on the entry into the offensive zone before a goal. Because of that, the league says "the goal should have counted."

If the goal had counted, the Avalanche and Blues would have been tied at 4-all at 17:26 of the third period and St. Louis would have been given a two-minute minor penalty.

This is the first time since coach's challenges were instituted before the 2015-16 season that the NHL has admitted a mistake was made on an offside review.

This is a corrected story. A previous version indicated it was Sven Andrighetto's goal.

