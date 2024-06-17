NHC tracks system in Gulf of Mexico; Jim Cantore warns of 'double digit rainfall' in Texas

It's becoming more likely that the first named tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will develop later this week in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Texas.

Forecasters are tracking two tropical disturbances. A system in the Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by midweek. Residents along portions of the western and northwest Gulf of Mexico were advised to closely monitor the system.

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Alberto. To become a tropical storm, maximum sustained winds must reach at least 39 mph.

What are the chances of a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico?

AccuWeather forecasters are predicting that the disturbance in the Gulf could become Tropical Storm Alberto before making landfall later this week near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warned "double digit rainfall totals likely" along coastal counties and potentially Houston.

As of Monday morning, the disturbance is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

"Whatever it becomes, it will bring days of rain and a flood risk," the Weather Channel warned.

Formation chance through 48 hours: high, 70 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days.: high, 70 percent.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Texas

Have any hurricanes hit the U.S. this hurricane season?

Hurricane season stretches from June 1 to Nov. 30 with a peak in mid-September.

