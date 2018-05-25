NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone near Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea east of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, has a 90 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a subtropical or tropical depression or storm is likely to form by Saturday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)