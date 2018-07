(Reuters) - A low pressure system located a few hundred miles southeast of the North Carolina coast has a 70 pct chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)