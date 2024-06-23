NHC continues tracking system in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a chance of developing into a short-lived tropical depression before it reaches the coast of northeastern Mexico tonight.

As of 8 a.m., the NHC gives the system a 40% chance to form over the next two to seven days.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with the broad area of low pressure located about 90 miles northeast of Tampico, Mexico.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding across portions of northeastern Mexico and Deep South Texas during the next day or so,” NHC said. “An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the system.”

If the system gains enough steam to develop into a tropical storm, it would become Tropical Storm Beryl.