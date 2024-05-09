NH Women’s Foundation honors Susan Werner Thoresen with AmplifiHER award

RYE — The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation awarded Susan Werner Thoresen with its 2024 AmplifiHER award at its seventh annual gala Friday, May 3, at the Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in Rye.

The event is a celebration of New Hampshire’s trailblazing women with dinner, dancing and the announcement of AmplifiHER award. The Women’s Foundation raised over $150,000 during the live fundraising portion of the event. Notable attendees included previous AmplifiHER winners Congresswoman Annie Kuster, Barb Zeckhausen, Molly Scheu, Mary Rauh, and Martha Fuller Clark.

Sue Thoresen's family applauding

The foundation's highest honor, the AmplifiHER award is given annually to a person or persons who have dedicated their personal and professional lives to lifting up women and girls in the Granite State. Thoresen was selected for her lifetime of service as a community leader, volunteer and philanthropist. Among other notable leadership roles, she was president of the Board of the Portsmouth YWCA (and instrumental in the creation of Camp Gundalow), a founder of the Women’s Fund (a predecessor organization of the Women’s Foundation), and a delegate to the 1974 Constitutional Convention, where she introduced and helped pass a motion to change “men” to “people.” Thoresen has also been an active volunteer for her Smith College Class of 1966.

Presentation of the award Sue Thoresen, Tanna Clews, Bob Thoresen

“We are thrilled to honor Sue Thoresen for her lifetime of work supporting and advocating for women and girls in the Granite State,” said Tanna Clews, CEO of the Women’s Foundation, “Sue and her husband, Bob, have volunteered for and financially supported many organizations over the years, including the Women’s Foundation, and we are grateful for their immense generosity.”

Women's Fund co-founders Molly Scheu and Barb Zeckhausen

During the event, Bob Thoresen announced two generous gifts to the Women’s Foundation in honor of Sue: first, a challenge “match” to help increase the organization’s endowment to $5 million, and second, a field of interest fund focused on reproductive rights and access.

NHWF Board Member Hope Damon and three Trailblazers; Iris Turmelle, Ophelia Burnett, and Judge Tina Nadeau

The Women’s Foundation also recognized three Trailblazers at the GALA. These Trailblazers share the spirit and values of the Women’s Foundation and have changed the landscape for women and girls in the Granite State through their respective contributions. This year’s Trailblazers were: Iris Turmelle, a trans rights advocate and student; Ophelia Burnett, a restorative healing justice advocate and organizer; and Judge Tina Nadeau, a pioneer of drug courts and judicial reform in New Hampshire.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH Women’s Foundation honors Susan Werner Thoresen