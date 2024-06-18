NH unemployment rate drops to 2.5% in May

Jun. 18—New Hampshire's unemployment rate in May dipped to 2.5%.

That compares with 2.6% in April and 1.8% in May 2023, according to the Department of Employment Security.

May saw 19,410 unemployed residents in May, 580 fewer than April, but 5,440 more than in May 2023, "primarily due to residents reentering the labor force after a long absence," according to the monthly release.

There were 749,730 employed residents in May, an increase of 2,250 from April and 5,980 more than in May 2023.

From April to May, the total labor force increased by 1,670 to 769,140. That marked an increase of 11,420 New Hampshire residents from May 2023.

Nonfarm employment for May was 708,400, 2,200 more jobs than in April and 10,400 more jobs than in May 2023.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for May was 4% compared to 3.9% in April and 3.7% in May 2023.