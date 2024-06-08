NH towns struggle to find staff and volunteers

Jun. 7—Sanbornton, population 3,000, is prized for its small-town character and spirit in a state where volunteers are a vital force — until they can't be found.

Belknap County's largest town by land area currently has three unfilled positions on its Planning Board. Since last August, Sanbornton has been without a code enforcement officer to check on land use compliance and issue building permits, which affects all new construction.

In the most recent election, no one volunteered to run for the three-person Board of Selectmen. At the last minute, a well-known write-in candidate claimed enough votes to win in a field of one.

"In the military, they tell you to do more with less," said Brandon Deacon, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. "But you can only do more with less for so long. Then you're doing nothing with nothing.

"My personal thought is that for some reason there's a reluctance to serve in any volunteer capacity. Younger folks and even older folks are not willing to volunteer any more."

Vacancies related to building and land use are troubling, Deacon said. "It's irreversible if it gets done, and expensive to fix."

Across New Hampshire and nationwide, towns are grappling with a crisis of disinterest in municipal service. Dwindling numbers of volunteers and the diminishing appeal of involvement in local government are affecting paid and unpaid positions and shrinking municipal manpower reserves.

During the 2024 solar eclipse, Colebrook in Coos County had to recruit a volunteer Community Emergency Response Team from the Lakes Region to direct traffic and parking.

The town's highway and sewer departments have been down to two people for more than a year, Town Manager Tim Stevens said. One position has been vacant for eight months.

"When you're missing one, you're missing a quarter of your workforce," he said.

"Towns are struggling to get participation, both in sitting on boards and at open public meetings," said Charlie French, a program leader for community and economic development at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, which trains residents interested in municipal service — about 1,200 people last year.

"Getting people to engage has been a challenge."

Myriad factors, few people

Experts point to a situation that seems to have ballooned since the pandemic, extending a longer trend.

Potential reasons include: People have too little free time. Towns have aging populations. Values have shifted amid growing apathy about government. Average people are avoiding positions that smack of politics and might expose them to bashing on social media.

Meanwhile, pay levels for municipal jobs haven't kept pace with the private sector. For many, pay has become more important than long-term benefits — which used to be a big draw for local government work.

According to a report from the National League of Cities, which tracks municipal government, municipal hiring has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but it's still flat compared with 25 years ago. Local government employment levels have declined since 2008 at the same time populations have grown.

Municipal workforce shortages are commonplace. Town and city governments compete with the private sector's telecommuting jobs and more flexible work schedules.

Longer hiring processes can leave communities hamstrung for civil servants. Local governments take an average of 130 days to find qualified candidates, compared with 36 days in the private sector, according to the League of Cities.

In a 2023 survey, state and local government human resources managers complained of frequently reopening positions because of unqualified candidates.

The struggle gets old

In Colebrook, Town Manager Stevens worries about the volunteer well running dry in a self-reliant town that used to be flush with active committees.

"We've seen a downward motion of volunteers coming out," he said. "We used to have a garden club that kept up Main Street and they've aged out."

Stevens has proposed that Colebrook Academy and Elementary School, with 315 students in kindergarten through grade 12, form a club and raise donations to put up flowers, flags and veterans' pictures as part of the students' community service requirement.

"Sometimes you need younger, stronger people to do things," he said.

He hopes some residents will step up and be trained for the Community Emergency Response Team, which helps in town emergencies and special events like the eclipse earlier this year.

Allenstown, in Merrimack County, has been without a conservation commission since its only member died. Fifty percent of the town's land lies within Bear Brook State Park. No one has volunteered for the commission in the past six years, and conservation decisions now rest with the Board of Selectmen.

"Filling committees is a struggle, and much of the time it's the same people filling many of the committees," said Derik Goodine, the town administrator.

Eaton (population 402), a Carroll County town in the Mount Washington Valley, has been searching for a deputy tax collector-town clerk for four years, said Town Administrator Lianne Boelzner, who also oversees planning and zoning.

Eaton has two full-time paid employees: the town administrator and the town clerk-tax collector. The deputy clerk-tax collector is a volunteer position that must be filled by someone in Eaton.

"Part of the problem is we're an aging community," Boelzner said.

During COVID-19, younger people moved into Eaton for quality of life, she said. But they came with families and jobs, which meant less free time to volunteer. It's become an uphill battle to fill Eaton's Planning Board slots.

Two years ago, when no one wanted to run for the Eaton Select Board, "We went down through the voter checklist and started calling people."

The comments from residents were telling, Boelzner said: "They don't have the time. They don't think they're qualified. The older people want to travel, and the younger people have families."

"We ran the election with the moderator position empty. Our Planning Board chairman stepped up to be moderator," Boelzner said. "I don't know what we're going to do going forward."

Paying more for less

Some towns, especially in more populous southern New Hampshire, seem to be less affected, but it varies from town to town. The administrators of Bedford and Goffstown in Hillsborough County report ample volunteers for boards and commissions — enough to make quorums — and no long-standing vacancies.

Raymond (population 10,600) in Rockingham County looked for a town planner for four months, finally finding one with experience but not the municipal background desired, Town Manager Ken Robichaud said. To attract qualified applicants, Raymond had to hike the town planner salary twice, settling at $87,000.

"People are leaving that type of work, retiring and aging out, and not many are going into that field. It took me six months to find a DPW (public works) director," said Robichaud, who has worked in town government for 22 years. "People aren't going into the municipal realm like they used to."

Margaret Byrnes, executive director of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, said the employee and volunteer shortage has been vexing New Hampshire for some time.

Getting people to run for elected positions can be a campaign in itself. The political climate and its raw display on social media can also be deterrents. Even though local government is nonpartisan, "It can be tough to be in the public eye," Byrnes said. "You've always needed to have a thick skin. It might (need to) be even thicker now."

Orange, at the base of Cardigan Mountain in Grafton County, boasts the motto, "298 people — one mountain."

"In Orange, people have been here a long time," said Catherine Souza, who works 10 to 12 hours a week as secretary for the three-person Select Board. She's the town's only paid employee. "People are entrenched in the community. When people move in, that's what they like — that the community's really involved."

But even in Orange, getting volunteers to serve can come down to arm-twisting. Facing a lack of interest in Select Board, road agent and town clerk positions in the most recent election, the Select Board chairman and previous elected officials had to convince three write-in candidates to fill the open positions.

"I do wish we had more people available to give up their time for our community," said Select Board Chair Aaron Allen.

For information and training in municipal service, go to:

extension.unh.edu/events

nheconomy.com/office-of-planning-and-development

rbaker@unionleader.com