NH Supreme Court sides with city in dispute with cops over sick pay benefits

May 31—The New Hampshire Supreme Court has sided with the city of Manchester in a dispute with four police officers over sick pay benefits.

The city sued four of its police officers who were injured in the line of duty — Sgt. Robert Bellenoit and officers Richard Brown, Gregory Ditullio and Jacob Tyler — seeking repayment of sick leave benefits.

Each of the officers submitted workers' compensation claims, which were either denied by the city and then appealed, or otherwise delayed. While their claims were pending, the officers used accrued sick leave.

The four officers ultimately were awarded workers' compensation benefits, and the city opened debt collection actions in circuit court against each of the officers, looking to recover sick leave time pay of $12,930.63 from Bellenoit, $4,572.64 from Brown, $656.89 from Ditullio, and $1,925.51 from Tyler.

At the time, the four were members of the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors or the Manchester Police Patrolmen's Association .

The officers, who became full-time city employees before 2008, argued that provisions of the Manchester City Ordinances in effect at the time they became "permanent employees" — specifically Section 33.064(B)(2) — did not require repayment.

The four officers appealed a decision in Hillsborough Superior Court North that upheld the city. On Thursday, the Supreme Court affirmed the decision, with Justices James Bassett, Patrick Donovan and Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi concurring with the lower court decision. Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald and retired Justice Gillian Abramson dissented.

Personal injury attorney Mark Morrissette of the Manchester law firm McDowell & Morrissette, P.A., said the court's opinion "clearly reveals that the court was strongly divided as to whether the police officers had a vested pay benefit which the city looked to take away."

"It is difficult to appreciate that the city of Manchester is able to file a lawsuit against its police officers to recover sick pay benefits which the police officers earned through their service to the city, and where the police had to use their accrued sick pay benefits while they were forced out of work because the city wrongly denied a work injury claim or delayed the rightful payment of a work injury benefit," Morrissette wrote in an email.

"The majority opinion, with a three to two decision, found that the city was able to strip away a pay benefit by finding that the city ordinance that was in effect when the police officers became permanent employees only created a policy, not a contractual or vested right," Morrissette wrote.

The justices were asked to determine whether the pre- or post-2008 version of section 33.064 of the Manchester City Ordinances applied to the defendants.

Before 2008, the section stated that "(p)ending determination of compensation eligibility, the employee may receive sick leave benefits. On a determination of eligibility for compensation benefits, sick leave credit shall be restored."

In 2008, the city amended that to read: "Pending determination of workers compensation eligibility, the employee may receive sick leave benefits. On a determination that the employee is eligible for workers compensation benefits, the employee shall repay to the city all sick leave benefits the employee has received. Upon repayment sick leave credit shall be restored."

The court ruled that because "at the time of their injuries, each defendant was subject to a CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) negotiated after the 2008 amendment took effect," the 2008 change applied to them.

In their dissenting opinion, MacDonald and Abramson wrote they "do not agree with the city's suggestion that employees, like the defendants in this case, who receive sick leave benefits while they await resolution of their workers' compensation claims, and then receive workers' compensation awards without paying back the sick leave time, are 'double-dipping.'"