NH snowmobiler, 64, dies in Pittsburg despite CPR from companions and good Samaritans

Mar. 2—A 64-year-old New Hampshire man died Friday afternoon while snowmobiling in in Pittsburg, the state's northernmost town.

According to state Fish and Game, a call to 911 about 1:47 p.m. reported a rider not breathing.

Fire and EMS officials who arrived at the scene found that CPR was in progress, performed by the patient's riding companions and good Samaritans who had stopped to help.

"Life saving measures continued for over an hour, but were unsuccessful," Fish and Game said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Fish and Game, authorities learned that the victim had come to Pittsburg earlier in the day with a group of co-workers and had rented snowmobiles from a local business for an afternoon ride. About 1:45 p.m., they said, the victim was seen tipping his snowmobile on its side after having some difficulty navigating a turn at slow speed.

"Several of his riding companions came to his aid within seconds but immediately found him to be unresponsive," Fish and Game said.

Investigators believe that the victim likely suffered from a medical emergency and are working with the Medical Examiner's Office.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family.