NH pollster: Debate viewers more likely to remember Biden-Trump gaffes rather than issues

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off Thursday in the first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle, one that will be unusual in many ways.

This year, the two candidates chose to bypass the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has traditionally hosted the debates, instead agreeing to one hosted by CNN that will feature muted microphones, no audience, and two commercial breaks.

In some sense, the stakes are high for both candidates: Biden needs to prove he’s not too old for another term, and Trump will have to address his criminal convictions.

But with a debate so early in the summer, people will be paying more attention to any missteps than substantive issues, said Andrew Smith, the director of the UNH Survey Center.

“People are gonna watch this like they watch a NASCAR race,” Smith said. “It's gonna be fairly boring unless there's car crashes.”

The issues that matter: Age over housing

The “theatrics” of the debate, or non-policy related positions, will be the most memorable, Smith said. It will be important, for example, for Biden to combat accusations over his age.

“Is Joe Biden gonna wander off the stage? Is Donald Trump going to finally say something so over the top?” Smith said. “I think that’s going to be what most people will remember from this debate, should something like that happen.”

Some policy issues will be important: According to a UNH Survey Center poll released June 20, New Hampshire residents see housing as the most important problem facing New Hampshire by far, with 36% of respondents picking that answer. In second place was education at 7%, followed by immigration and jobs/economy at 6%, and cost of living at 5%.

It’s younger voters in particular that are concerned about the cost of living, which Smith said is unusual. Typically, younger people are more optimistic because they generally are going to be doing better the next year when they get out of college or get new jobs. But this year, 63% of people between the ages of 18 to 34 think they are going to be worse off a year from now.

“Almost doesn't matter what the economy is, it's people's perceptions of it,” Smith said. “That cost of living is one of the reasons I think you're seeing that younger voters and lower-income people really aren't sold on Biden, and that's why I think Trump is going to really push that in the debate.”

Trump’s convictions will likely be a main topic on the Democratic side, but it’s one where opinions largely line up with party IDs. According to a June 21 UNH Survey Center Poll, most Democrats think a prison sentence is appropriate for Trump, but just 30% of Independents and 4% of Republicans agree. Biden will have to try to win over those people in the middle.

No matter what happens though, Smith said, the debate is unlikely to change anyone’s mind. Most people will see what they want to see through their “rose-colored or blue-colored glasses,” listening to their preferred media narrative to have their views reinforced.

And with the election still over four months away, not a lot of people are paying attention to the race yet. Unless something “really drastic” happens, Smith said, it’s likely to be forgotten.

Where to watch the 2024 presidential debate

USA TODAY will be showing the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast Thursday.

You can tune into the "CNN Presidential Debate" on Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN, or watch it simulcast on USA TODAY via YouTube.

Other broadcast, streaming, and cable networks like Fox News, ABC, and NBC, among others, will also be simulcasting the debate. Many will have their own pre- and post-debate shows and analysis.

There will also be local watch parties in New Hampshire, like those hosted by the New Hampshire Democratic Party and New Hampshire Republican Party.

