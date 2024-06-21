How should NH improve highway safety as fatalities rise? Public input wanted

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety announced it will host a series of upcoming virtual, public listening sessions to gather community input to shape the development of the 2025 Annual Highway Safety Plan.

“Enhancing New Hampshire’s roadway safety is a collective responsibility,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards. “We are eager to hear ideas from Granite Staters and hope they will join us in this important conversation.”

The listening sessions will address the rise in vehicular fatalities and serious bodily injuries, including:

How should the Office of Highway Safety respond to the rising rate of crash fatalities?

How should the Office of Highway Safety respond to the rising rate of unbelted fatalities?

What are the barriers to people safely traveling from point A to point B on New Hampshire roadways? What strategies can be implemented by the Office of Highway Safety to overcome these barriers?

How can the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety design and implement innovative and culturally responsive highway safety traffic enforcement programs?

What strategies can be implemented by the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, accountability, and impact of our response to the increasing rates of crash fatalities?

Other related highway safety issues that are important to the public.

Registration is required. Anyone interested in attending the virtual listening sessions may register for the following dates:

Anyone who requires accommodations is asked to contact the Office of Highway Safety at least 48 hours prior to the meeting at hwysafetymail@dos.nh.gov or (603) 271-2131.

