NH House Republicans vote to legalize brass knuckles and slung shots – again

By nearly the same margin as last year, the New Hampshire House voted Thursday to loosen the law banning the possession of brass knuckles, blackjack clubs, and slung shots. And just like last year, the legislation will likely face a fight in the Senate, where a similar effort failed on a voice vote in May.

Sponsor Rep. James Spillane, a Deerfield Republican, took a different approach this year than he did last year. Rather than repeal the ban outright, he limited the scope, making it illegal for anyone under 18 to carry the items. House Bill 1276 would also prohibit the sale of brass knuckles, blackjack clubs, and slung shots to people under 18.

The bill passed the House Thursday 198 to 175, largely along party lines. No Republicans voted against it, while six Democrats joined Republicans in supporting it.

A blackjack is a weighted leather club, usually 8 to 12 inches long. A slung shot, different from a slingshot, is a weight attached to the end of a hand-held cord.

On behalf of House Democrats, Rep. David Meuse, a Portsmouth Democrat, called the vote a safety risk.

“There are many things we need in New Hampshire, like affordable housing and child care,” he said in a statement. “But something we don’t need is a bill that makes our streets, our gathering places, and our schools any more dangerous or any less safe.”

This story was originally published by the New Hampshire Bulletin.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH House Republicans vote to legalize brass knuckles and slung shots