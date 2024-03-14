NH House rejects bid to repeal law that bans 'divisive concepts' in schools

CONCORD — A bill that would’ve repealed New Hampshire’s "divisive concepts" law was effectively killed on the House floor Thursday when representatives voted to indefinitely postpone it.

The law, passed in 2021, restricts how New Hampshire teachers can discuss topics like race, gender identity, and sexual orientation. It prohibits teaching concepts like “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Teachers throughout the state have said the law is vague and punitive, causing them fear over what they can and cannot teach or say.

Megan Tuttle, NEA-NH president, the largest teachers union in New Hampshire which opposes the state's divisive concepts law.

House Bill 1162, sponsored by 10 Democratic representatives, including Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D-Newmarket, and Rep. Joan Hamblet, D-Portsmouth, would have prohibited New Hampshire from enacting any education laws that bar any school employee from “teaching the historical or current experiences of any group that is protected from discrimination,” repealing the divisive concepts law.

Racists support divisive concepts law, representative says

On the House floor, bill sponsor Rep. Peter Petrigno, D-Milford, spoke in favor of HB 1162.

“In my testimony before the Education Committee, I said, 'Not everyone who agrees with this law is a racist. But everyone who is racist supports this law,'" said Petrigno, causing commotion on the House floor. “The reason we study the past is to understand how we got to where we are today and to work towards making tomorrow a better place for all of us. And we cannot do that if we're not allowed to connect the dots.”

Petrigno also said the bill would help the problem of teacher shortages by addressing teachers' concerns over the increased politicization of the job.

2024 local election: Exeter Co-op School Board candidate who vowed to end DEIJ teaching defeated at polls

Rep. Alicia Lekas, R-Hudson, spoke against the bill.

“Many of us, including people in this room right now, have had our kids and our friends' kids come home upset because they were being taught that all white people are racist. And that because they were a boy, they were oppressors,” said Lekas. “Since this law was passed, I haven't heard any of that. So I would say it seems to be working and there's no reason to repeal it.”

Gov. Chris Sununu supports the divisive concepts bill, saying at a State of the State breakfast in Portsmouth Tuesday that he hasn't heard of any teachers not being able to say something they could say before.

2022 story: Young NH teachers leaving the profession. The "heartbreaking, infuriating" reasons why.

The motion to indefinitely postpone HB 1162 passed 192-183, largely along party lines. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House.

NH teachers union vows to 'continue fighting' divisive concepts law

This is not the first time there's been an effort to repeal the divisive concepts law: Last year, a similar bill, also sponsored by Petrigno, was voted down.

The NEA-New Hampshire, the largest teachers' union in the state, responded to Thursday's vote, stating the divisive concepts law has had a “chilling effect” on honest education in the state, and the union is disappointed in the vote to indefinitely postpone.

“As a social studies teacher, I know how important it is for students to have truthful and accurate information that helps them better understand the lives, cultures, and experiences of different people,” said Megan Tuttle, president of NEA-New Hampshire, in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, current New Hampshire law impedes educators’ ability to help students build critical thinking skills that are truly foundational to their success in all facets of life.”

She said NEA-New Hampshire will continue fighting to repeal the divisive concepts law.

'Students' Freedom to Read Bill' passes NH House

The NEA-NH was pleased with the House’s passage of HB 1311, the “Students' Freedom to Read Bill.”

This bill, sponsored by Rep. David Paige, D-Concord, will require school boards to adopt procedures for addressing book removal requests.

Paige said under this bill, school districts must clearly delineate what criteria staff will use when selecting books and other materials for the library, as well as create a transparent reconsideration process for when parents request to remove a material.

“This includes ensuring the policies do not exclude books based solely on an author or subjects’ identity within a protected class such as race or sexual orientation,” said Paige. “But to be crystal clear, this does not mean, as some have argued, that a book with a Black character or a gay character or a blind character could never be removed for any reason, merely that it cannot be removed because of their identity.”

The bill, which Paige described as “commonsense bipartisan legislation” that is “against censorship,” passed 194-180.

“The 'Students’ Freedom to Read Bill' will help ensure New Hampshire children have access to diverse stories that provide them with different perspectives and help them see how others think and feel,” said Tuttle.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH House rejects bid to repeal 'divisive concepts' law for schools