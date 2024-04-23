NH House committee kills bill that would have barred transgender student athletes

CONCORD − Following hours of emotional testimony, the New Hampshire House Education Committee voted against a bill to prohibit transgender students from playing on the sports teams of their preferred gender identity.

The Education Committee voted 19-1 Tuesday to send SB 375 to interim study, politely killing the bill. It will go on the consent calendar when it goes to the full House, meaning it’s almost certain not to pass.

The New Hampshire Legislative Office Building

A similar bill, HB 1205, is still alive after passing the House in March, but has not yet been heard by the Senate. SB 375, however, went a little further than the House bill: it would apply to both secondary and collegiate school levels and would also prohibit transgender girls from entering female-designated locker rooms and bathrooms.

That was one of the reasons the lawmakers in the Education Committee voted against SB 375.

“We've already passed previously a bill that deals with athletics in the secondary levels,” said committee Chairman Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill. “This bill also extends it to the college collegiate level which we did not support when we passed our initial bill.”

Lawmakers had varying reasons for supporting the interim study motion.

“I don't mind the idea of telling colleges and universities what we need to be doing on this but my hang up here is that in this bill, there is an exception that allows young women to participate on boys’ teams. I believe that's somewhat inconsistent with the goal of preventing injury,” Rep. Mike Belcher, R-Wakefield said. “I also think boys’ sports deserve to be protected.”

Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, said that he voted against the bill because it discriminates against transgender students and violates Title Nine.

“We think SB 375 doesn't have any place, doesn't have any business in in New Hampshire,” said Luneau. “And frankly, what we heard from almost 40 people yesterday, that, hey, these kids just want to play and be part of the team.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH House committee kills bill barring transgender student athletes