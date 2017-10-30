NFL's Goodell visits site of new Tottenham stadium in London

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Hallam, left, speaks to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has paid a visit to the new stadium in London that will host regular-season games next season.

Goodell visited the site of Tottenham's new soccer stadium on Monday. The NFL has a 10-year deal with the club to play games at the 61,500-seat venue in North London.

The NFL finished up its four London games on Sunday, with the Minnesota Vikings beating the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium, home of England's national rugby team.

The first two games in London this season were played at Wembley Stadium, while the last two were at Twickenham.

